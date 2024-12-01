Alphabet Soup for Picky Eaters
Alphabet Soup for Picky Eaters
a game by Daniel Linssen
made for the Confounding Calendar
|Published
|2 days ago
|Status
|Released
|Platforms
|HTML5
|Rating
|Author
|Daniel Linssen
|Genre
|Puzzle
Comments
after beating the game i've written a regex that finds all valid words, here it is (in base64)
Xig/PVthZWlvdV0qW15hZWlvdV0oPzpbYWVpb3VdKlteYWVpb3VdW2FlaW91XSpbXmFlaW91XSkqW2FlaW91XSokKSg/PS4qbikoPz0uKig/OmFifGJjfGNkfGRlfGVmfGZnfGdofGhpfGlqfGprfGtsfGxtfG1ufG5vfG9wfHBxfHFyfHJzfHN0fHR1fHV2fHZ3fHd4fHh5fHl6KSkoPz0uezYsN30kKSg/PS4qKFthZWlvdV0pLipcMSk=
you can try it yourself here for example (please dont tell me about how i can make it shorter, i know it's possible)
Another managore banger.
solved with bmVlZGVk (x64) -- though, looking at other people's solutions, i realized i was actually more strict than necessary! i had the most trouble with the green one.
super charming game!
incredible as usual
This was wonderful! I solved it with cG9wY29ybg== (base 64) and it took me so long to realize I was misunderstanding the green fellow's rule
beat it with bm9taW5lZQ== (base 64), fun game! it was fun trying to figure out the rules, i kinda just did random stuff until a pattern appeared for each of them but it was still really cool
i dont understand... pls help
I got the puzzle with Y2FiYW5h (x64). Very nice!
I was confused at first but after a while I understood what each little guys wanted!!
Very nice game, love the simple yet effective, colorful pixelart too, great job :D
edit - now I want to eat a soup with alphabet letters
this is unrelated to the gameplay but i think it’s interesting how the colour palette can be used in different ways. here it looks very colourful, but Pipe Bind makes it look like an orange palette, and in my submission it looks mostly grayscale with occasional red and yellow objects.
A great little rule discovery puzzle. I'd happily play this with more levels and rules to figure out.
Tried bm9vZGxlCg== at random, it worked (base 64)
Had to look for green's rule in the comments.
Even with that, it took me some time to find a valid word (I'm a non native english speaker).
Nice little game
I think I managed to figure out all of the rules, but I didn't feel like trying to engineer a solution under those constraints so I just tried stuff that felt like they might fit until I found something. The solution I got was ZG9taW5v (Base64)
Very nice. Solved with vafvtug (rot13)
Solved with bm9vZGxl. Great little game, I second the other commenter who wanted a daily wordle-like version
This was a nice little blend of rule discovery and finding words that fit the rules. My winning word was (rot13) BCRARQ.
So fun!!! My word was bm90aW9u (Base64 encoding for spoilers!)
I had to look up what Green wanted though, felt very tricky!
If anyone would like some hints instead of solutions, here's a hint for every single eater!
Purple · RXZlbiwgVW5ldmVu
Blue · TG92ZXMgYSBzaW5nbGUgdGhpbmch
Green · RGlzbGlrZXMgZ2liYmVyaXNo
Yellow · Q29uc2VjdXRpdmUgb3JkZXIh
Orange · Tm90IHRvbyBtdWNoLCBub3QgdG9vIGxpdHRsZQ==
Red · QXQgbGVhc3QgdHdvIHRpbWVzIGlzIEdvb2QgZW5vdWdo
Hope it helps! Thank you Daniel for another cool experience :3 💛
bm9vZGxl
cool game! i won with YW5hbHlzdA== (base 64 encoding)
I got YmFib29u (x64) but I feel like I got there off of only Blue, Red, Purple, and Orange. Still have no idea what Green and Yellow want out of me :P
After solving this (and getting an answer distinct from the ones everyone else who commented found), I wrote a quick and dirty python script and ran it on the ENABLE wordlist. There are in fact 1290 different correct answers. Here's 10 random ones (in base64):
Y2FsdW1ueQpkZW50aXN0CnJ1c3RpbmcKY29ua2VycwpkZW5zZWx5CnVyY2hpbnMKbm9uc2tlZAp2ZW5kb3JzCmNoaW5rcwpudWRpc3RzCg==
Wait, never mind, I forgot to code red's rule in my script. There are actually only 296 words. Here's 10 random ones:
ZW5hYmxlCmFub3JhawpkZWVwZW4KY2Vuc2Vycwpvb2hpbmcKaGlwcGluZwpub3hpb3VzCnBpdGhpbmcKcGlzaGluZwphbm94aWFzCg==
only 296? i wrote a regex that found 444. i used this website, but i dont know what word list its using
I took your wordlist and compared it against mine; there are a lot of (mostly really obscure) words that site knows that aren't on the version of the ENABLE list I have (which might be out of date?). The three words you had that I didn't which I actually recognized as words are a25vd2hvdywgbW9ub255bSwgYW5kIG5vb25lcgo=
The others are much, much more obscure --- a randomly selected one is ZW5vc2VzCg==.
Anyways, awesome regex. My technique was a lot less compact, writing fairly unimaginative, workmanlike python code to test out each of the individual criteria.
solved it with
aW5zaWdodAo=
in base 64 :D very nice puzzle, had a lot of fun with it!!
found an amusing solution
bm9vc2Vz
in base 64
Fun little game
Great fun! Accidentally typed a valid answer early on but still enjoyed figuring out each critter's rule :)
got
YWJlbGlhbg==
in base 64
my solution was
YW1uZXNpYQ==
in base64 :3
wish there was a bit more explanation, but it was really fun!!
never figured out orange, but won anyway.
the rule for blue is such a joke.
figured out all the rules but green, more testing required.
figured out green. now to put it all together
I win!!! I wonder how many different words win.
solved it! such a cool puzzle, it was very entertaining to look for an answer :)
once i got all the conditions, it still took me some time to find a word that satisfies everyone :D
I loved it!
Are there several solutions?
yes, there are :)
i just guessed randomly lol. are there multiple valid answers?
ok checking the comments for the rules, there are several
How I play this?
Type a word. You win if all six critters like your word.
correction, type a sequence of letters
You are looking for the "word" that all of the eaters are happy to eat.
You should speculate about each picky eater's taste.
the green is SO picky
I'm having more trouble to satisfy yellow personalty
I would never imagine this word actually existed in the english dictionary!
That green one has a face that fits how particular the little bugger is.
Oooh, I win! (Some day I hope to know what wakes up the leftmost eater.)
spoiler below
he likes consonants and odd amounts of letters (i think)
Very cute and clever! Figuring out the rules was enjoyable, then finding something that satisfied them took the mental efforts of my partner and I working together.
This was fun, it felt like I was lockpicking.
Here's a list of the rules in Base64:
This is my favorite way I've ever seen someone hide a spoiler.
Thank you! I was confused by yellow because I was so focussed on the keyboard.