Comments

Shalevwen9 hours ago(+1)

after beating the game i've written a regex that finds all valid words, here it is (in base64)

Xig/PVthZWlvdV0qW15hZWlvdV0oPzpbYWVpb3VdKlteYWVpb3VdW2FlaW91XSpbXmFlaW91XSkqW2FlaW91XSokKSg/PS4qbikoPz0uKig/OmFifGJjfGNkfGRlfGVmfGZnfGdofGhpfGlqfGprfGtsfGxtfG1ufG5vfG9wfHBxfHFyfHJzfHN0fHR1fHV2fHZ3fHd4fHh5fHl6KSkoPz0uezYsN30kKSg/PS4qKFthZWlvdV0pLipcMSk=

you can try it yourself here for example (please dont tell me about how i can make it shorter, i know it's possible)

Autolycus17 hours ago(-1)

Another managore banger.

littlerat18 hours ago

solved with bmVlZGVk (x64) -- though, looking at other people's solutions, i realized i was actually more strict than necessary! i had the most trouble with the green one.


super charming game!

torcado22 hours ago

incredible as usual

Lutennant Macaroni22 hours ago(+1)

This was wonderful! I solved it with cG9wY29ybg== (base 64) and it took me so long to realize I was misunderstanding the green fellow's rule

SweetAplle23 hours ago

beat it with bm9taW5lZQ== (base 64), fun game! it was fun trying to figure out the rules, i kinda just did random stuff until a pattern appeared for each of them but it was still really cool

axen35123 hours ago

i dont understand... pls help

AcousticJamm1 day ago

I got the puzzle with Y2FiYW5h (x64). Very nice!

carbonacat1 day ago (1 edit)

I was confused at first but after a while I understood what each little guys wanted!!

Very nice game, love the simple yet effective, colorful pixelart too, great job :D

edit - now I want to eat a soup with alphabet letters

not without text1 day ago(+3)

this is unrelated to the gameplay but i think it’s interesting how the colour palette can be used in different ways. here it looks very colourful, but Pipe Bind makes it look like an orange palette, and in my submission it looks mostly grayscale with occasional red and yellow objects.

Wykah1 day ago(+1)

A great little rule discovery puzzle. I'd happily play this with more levels and rules to figure out. 

KahiaNyaaa1 day ago(+1)(-1)

Tried bm9vZGxlCg== at random, it worked (base 64)

Wouloulou1 day ago

Had to look for green's rule in the comments.

Even with that, it took me some time to find a valid word (I'm a non native english speaker).

Nice little game

ShatteredTesseract1 day ago

I think I managed to figure out all of the rules, but I didn't feel like trying to engineer a solution under those constraints so I just tried stuff that felt like they might fit until I found something. The solution I got was ZG9taW5v (Base64)

shminge1 day ago

Very nice. Solved with vafvtug (rot13)

DrewG81 day ago(+1)

Solved with bm9vZGxl. Great little game, I second the other commenter who wanted a daily wordle-like version

G.C. Katz1 day ago

This was a nice little blend of rule discovery and finding words that fit the rules. My winning word was (rot13) BCRARQ.

Metrocysh1 day ago (1 edit) (+1)

So fun!!! My word was bm90aW9u (Base64 encoding for spoilers!)

I had to look up what Green wanted though, felt very tricky!
If anyone would like some hints instead of solutions, here's a hint for every single eater!
  Purple · RXZlbiwgVW5ldmVu
     Blue · TG92ZXMgYSBzaW5nbGUgdGhpbmch
  Green · RGlzbGlrZXMgZ2liYmVyaXNo
  Yellow · Q29uc2VjdXRpdmUgb3JkZXIh
Orange · Tm90IHRvbyBtdWNoLCBub3QgdG9vIGxpdHRsZQ==
      Red · QXQgbGVhc3QgdHdvIHRpbWVzIGlzIEdvb2QgZW5vdWdo

Hope it helps! Thank you Daniel for another cool experience :3 💛

Hazelstorm1 day ago

bm9vZGxl

neither.nor1 day ago

cool game! i won with YW5hbHlzdA== (base 64 encoding)

Vince Xavier1 day ago

I got YmFib29u (x64) but I feel like I got there off of only Blue, Red, Purple, and Orange. Still have no idea what Green and Yellow want out of me :P

Reply
dwildstr1 day ago(+1)(-3)

After solving this (and getting an answer distinct from the ones everyone else who commented found), I wrote a quick and dirty python script and ran it on the ENABLE wordlist. There are in fact 1290 different correct answers. Here's 10 random ones (in base64):

Y2FsdW1ueQpkZW50aXN0CnJ1c3RpbmcKY29ua2VycwpkZW5zZWx5CnVyY2hpbnMKbm9uc2tlZAp2ZW5kb3JzCmNoaW5rcwpudWRpc3RzCg==

dwildstr1 day ago (1 edit) (+4)

Wait, never mind, I forgot to code red's rule in my script. There are actually only 296 words. Here's 10 random ones: 

ZW5hYmxlCmFub3JhawpkZWVwZW4KY2Vuc2Vycwpvb2hpbmcKaGlwcGluZwpub3hpb3VzCnBpdGhpbmcKcGlzaGluZwphbm94aWFzCg==

Shalevwen9 hours ago(+1)

only 296? i wrote a regex that found 444. i used this website, but i dont know what word list its using

dwildstr3 hours ago

I took your wordlist and compared it against mine; there are a lot of (mostly really obscure) words that site knows that aren't on the version of the ENABLE list I have (which might be out of date?). The three words you had that I didn't which I actually recognized as words are a25vd2hvdywgbW9ub255bSwgYW5kIG5vb25lcgo=

The others are much, much more obscure --- a randomly selected one is ZW5vc2VzCg==.

Anyways, awesome regex. My technique was a lot less compact, writing fairly unimaginative, workmanlike python code to test out each of the individual criteria.

cat_wizard3331 day ago

solved it with 

aW5zaWdodAo=

in base 64 :D very nice puzzle, had a lot of fun with it!!

crashingserver1 day ago

found an amusing solution

bm9vc2Vz

in base 64

GioMon091 day ago

Fun little game

pap4qlxxlevb1 day ago

Great fun! Accidentally typed a valid answer early on but still enjoyed figuring out each critter's rule :)

Crossheir2 days ago

got 

YWJlbGlhbg==

in base 64

eggyevelyn2 days ago

my solution was 

YW1uZXNpYQ==

in base64 :3

wish there was a bit more explanation, but it was really fun!!

account to comment2 days ago

never figured out orange, but won anyway.

account to comment2 days ago

the rule for blue is such a joke.

Tanner072 days ago

figured out all the rules but green, more testing required.

Tanner072 days ago

figured out green. now to put it all together

Tanner072 days ago

I win!!! I wonder how many different words win.

littoralie2 days ago

solved it! such a cool puzzle, it was very entertaining to look for an answer :)

once i got all the conditions, it still took me some time to find a word that satisfies everyone :D

Lucas-C2 days ago

I loved it!

Are there several solutions?

Reply
littoralie2 days ago

yes, there are :)

not without text2 days ago

i just guessed randomly lol. are there multiple valid answers?

Reply
not without text2 days ago

ok checking the comments for the rules, there are several

AikonCWD2 days ago(-1)

How I play this?

Reply
Type a word. You win if all six critters like your word.

Reply
account to comment2 days ago

correction, type a sequence of letters

AzCraft2 days ago

You are looking for the "word" that all of the eaters are happy to eat.
You should speculate about each picky eater's taste.

Rando-Malo (RegisRquoi)2 days ago(+2)

the green is SO picky

Loos Guccreen2 days ago

I'm having more trouble to satisfy yellow personalty

Ludo Alvera2 days ago

I would never imagine this word actually existed in the english dictionary!

Reply
That green one has a face that fits how particular the little bugger is.

Reply
Oooh, I win!  (Some day I hope to know what wakes up the leftmost eater.)

Reply
g4m3_play3r24121 day ago (1 edit)

spoiler below









he likes consonants and odd amounts of letters (i think)

PB&JoyGames2 days ago

Very cute and clever! Figuring out the rules was enjoyable, then finding something that satisfied them took the mental efforts of my partner and I working together.

Reply
This was fun, it felt like I was lockpicking.

Here's a list of the rules in Base64:

T2RkIG51bWJlciBvZiBjb25zb25hbnRzCkNvbnRhaW5zIHRoZSBsZXR0ZXIgTgpWYWxpZCB3b3JkCkFkamFjZW50IGNvbnNlY3V0aXZlIGxldHRlcnMgb2YgdGhlIGFscGhhYmV0CjYgb3IgNyBjaGFyYWN0ZXJzIGluIGxlbmd0aApUd28gb2YgdGhlIHNhbWUgdm93ZWw=
Reply
PB&JoyGames2 days ago(+6)

This is my favorite way I've ever seen someone hide a spoiler.

Reply
Thank you! I was confused by yellow because I was so focussed on the keyboard.

Reply
