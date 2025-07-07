LEARN TO TYPE QUICKLY UNDER PRESSURE


TYPE AN ADJACENT LETTER TO MOVE TO IT
COLLECT THE GOLDEN LETTERS TO WIN

A GAME BY DANIEL LINSSEN
WITH AUDIO BY MARTIN KVALE

More information
Updated 8 days ago
Published 10 days ago
StatusIn development
PlatformsHTML5, Windows
Rating
Rated 4.9 out of 5 stars
(95 total ratings)
AuthorDaniel Linssen
GenreEducational
Made withGameMaker
TagsArcade, Typing

Download

Download
Daniel Linssen's Typing Challenge.zip 5.5 MB

Comments

Log in with itch.io to leave a comment.

lapandablasee2 hours ago

Really neat ! Great job ^^ 

Reply
MetinKent2 hours ago(+1)

Woah, nice game! Pretty creative, unique

And it's surprisingly challenging. Typing words and sentences, no problem, we all got used to it, but trying to type, find a certain, random letter feels so odd, strange, almost as one don't have years of typing experience.

Reply
daviddy15 hours ago(+4)

this is really cool

Reply
Dizzy17 hours ago(+1)

My WPM is ~130 already and this is the only typing game that’s actually challenged me. Great job!

Reply
TinyTakinTeller3 days ago(+1)

I like the creative use of letters as moving platforms instead of typing out words as in other typing games!

Reply
eW Big Fish3 days ago(+2)

Such a good idea. It must have been done before - typing letters to navigate a board and dodge enemies/reach your target, but I can't remember. 

Reply
Okoyos3 days ago

This improved my actual typing speed.

Reply
Fishagon LLC4 days ago (1 edit) (+1)(-1)

Fantastic game Daniel. I've been following your games for years and man this one is the perfect blend of fun, simplistic, and novel.

Reply
Woewal5 days ago(+1)

Really good!

Reply
dark_knight_dad6 days ago (1 edit) (+2)(-1)

very hard XD, but fun game

Reply
BurntSushi<37 days ago(+5)

Dear god I was holding my breath even in easy mode

Reply
meishijiemeimei7 days ago

how to make shake effect to a word

Reply
Daniel Linssen7 days ago(+2)

I just draw it three times :)

Reply
Sandra Moen8 days ago

Super cool : )
I'm going to steal this for a future jam.
It's cohesive, fun, innovative, original, yeah it really tickles my creativity. Thank you for making this gem!

Reply
POY's8 days ago

such a cool idea 

Reply
Lucas8 days ago

Ohh this is good

Reply
lemwtchi8 days ago

never thought i would rage quit in a typing game

really nice btw, nice job yalllll!!!🤘

Reply
ThatScar8 days ago(+1)

Really puts the HELL in bullet hell.

Reply
DrewDoesThings8 days ago (3 edits) (+3)

Typing of the who?...

In all seriousness, this is the second game of yours that I've played and oh man, you know your way around a short, simple, addictive gameplay loop. (The other being Roguelight)

First game in a while to make me look down at my keyboard so much... and realize it needs to be cleaned :p

EDIT: You should expect an email from CoolmathGames any day now

Reply
merlord9 days ago(+4)

Really great work as always, this was super fun. 

As someone trying to get into gamedev, your games have been a huge inspiration. I've learned that you don't need a big scope and heaps of features or fancy graphics to make something special. Your games are small in scope, yet they are always based on a really unique concept, and with such a satisfying yet simple visual style. 

Reply
illogicaljoker9 days ago

Fantastic! Would absolutely play more of this (speaking as someone who is about 75% through Hell).

Reply
illogicaljoker9 days ago

(And that's 100%.)

Reply
(:9 days ago(+1)

spent 1-2 hours playing this, hell difficulty was incredibly fun! love this game

Reply
voxeledphoton9 days ago(+1)

fun as always ☻

Reply
sqwsqw9 days ago

bullet typing of the hell :D

Reply
GilDev9 days ago

Great idea! That’s very fun!

Reply
aneesh-joshi9 days ago

Nice idea!

Reply
orange0810 days ago

very cool where did you get the idea from

Reply
Gnomable10 days ago(+1)

Really neat!  Might use this to get better at typing cause I was getting tempted to look at my hands.

Reply
Emlise( formerly faxdoc )10 days ago(+1)

Really fun and well polished ^^.

Reply