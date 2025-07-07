Daniel Linssen's Typing Challenge
LEARN TO TYPE QUICKLY UNDER PRESSURE
TYPE AN ADJACENT LETTER TO MOVE TO IT
COLLECT THE GOLDEN LETTERS TO WIN
A GAME BY DANIEL LINSSEN
WITH AUDIO BY MARTIN KVALE
|Updated
|8 days ago
|Published
|10 days ago
|Status
|In development
|Platforms
|HTML5, Windows
|Rating
|Author
|Daniel Linssen
|Genre
|Educational
|Made with
|GameMaker
|Tags
|Arcade, Typing
Daniel Linssen's Typing Challenge.zip 5.5 MB
Comments
Really neat ! Great job ^^
Woah, nice game! Pretty creative, unique
And it's surprisingly challenging. Typing words and sentences, no problem, we all got used to it, but trying to type, find a certain, random letter feels so odd, strange, almost as one don't have years of typing experience.
this is really cool
My WPM is ~130 already and this is the only typing game that’s actually challenged me. Great job!
I like the creative use of letters as moving platforms instead of typing out words as in other typing games!
Such a good idea. It must have been done before - typing letters to navigate a board and dodge enemies/reach your target, but I can't remember.
This improved my actual typing speed.
Fantastic game Daniel. I've been following your games for years and man this one is the perfect blend of fun, simplistic, and novel.
Really good!
very hard XD, but fun game
Dear god I was holding my breath even in easy mode
how to make shake effect to a word
I just draw it three times :)
Super cool : )
I'm going to steal this for a future jam.
It's cohesive, fun, innovative, original, yeah it really tickles my creativity. Thank you for making this gem!
such a cool idea
Ohh this is good
never thought i would rage quit in a typing game
really nice btw, nice job yalllll!!!🤘
Really puts the HELL in bullet hell.
Typing of the who?...
In all seriousness, this is the second game of yours that I've played and oh man, you know your way around a short, simple, addictive gameplay loop. (The other being Roguelight)
First game in a while to make me look down at my keyboard so much... and realize it needs to be cleaned :p
EDIT: You should expect an email from CoolmathGames any day now
Really great work as always, this was super fun.
As someone trying to get into gamedev, your games have been a huge inspiration. I've learned that you don't need a big scope and heaps of features or fancy graphics to make something special. Your games are small in scope, yet they are always based on a really unique concept, and with such a satisfying yet simple visual style.
Fantastic! Would absolutely play more of this (speaking as someone who is about 75% through Hell).
(And that's 100%.)
spent 1-2 hours playing this, hell difficulty was incredibly fun! love this game
fun as always ☻
bullet typing of the hell :D
Great idea! That’s very fun!
Nice idea!
very cool where did you get the idea from
Really neat! Might use this to get better at typing cause I was getting tempted to look at my hands.
Really fun and well polished ^^.