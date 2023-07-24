WORDWARD DRAW
EXPLORE THE SET OF 4 LETTER WORDS
EITHER CHANGE ONE LETTER
OF THE PREVIOUS WORD
OR REARRANGE ALL THE LETTERS
OF THE PREVIOUS WORD
FIND ALL 105 PICTURE WORDS!
A GAME BY DANIEL LINSSEN
WITH AUDIO BY MARTIN KVALE
|Published
|4 days ago
|Status
|Released
|Platforms
|Windows, HTML5
|Rating
|Author
|Daniel Linssen
|Made with
|GameMaker: Studio
|Tags
|have-a-nice-day, vocabulary, Word game
Download
Download
WORDWARD DRAW.zip 4 MB
Comments
Log in with itch.io to leave a comment.
I finally beat it
last word was quiz but i got ther
How does one start the HTML5 version? I only see a Windows download.
Took me days, but I finally did it. I hope to see more games like this!
just got all the words - it was surprisingly addicting and fun! great work, loved the art and the concept as a whole
LOVEEEE this game!!!!
i played for hours till i got it all done :)
how do i start?
Great game! Is it possible to add "jump" function that directly jump to the picture word(s) that already found?
Wonderful game! Very elegant rules, and delightful illustrations too!
I recommend playing with a notepad open in background so that you can note down your word chains - this can prove very handy when a new word reveals to be close enough to a one that you have already visited.
The game also allows for some plural words (e.g.
cats), declensions (e.g.
paly), and uncommon words (
nori?
wold??
yird???), so don’t be afraid to try things out.
It would appear that I have distracted a few other people by linking them this game.
So creative and interesting!
how do i reset if i make a typo
Backspace should work!
Hi! We played your game on stream and really enjoyed it!
how to complete the task with picture?
Good fun and really well made.
Awesome, loved it.
great game! it is a simple idea but it is so well polished!
can we play it on mobile?
I must warn you that warn is not a 4 letter word!
Interesting, I wish I could click on any of the picture words I found previously to see them again
I was also hoping that all the words would be in sequence in the end, so you could (once you knew them all), just write through the whole sequence and see them all
Also also it would be nice, if there it indicated if you found the word on your own, or with the hint already revealed. (maybe a different color highlight)
Finished all but 1! (censored)
Got it, again, think it would be nice to be able to look at all the images at the end, I can't even type words now ;(
Trying to sort the words into a speedrun list (fewest typed words): SPOILERS: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1z3uj87y_qEjBB8ZkZ2BPDCfiSQFpZZrKIAXORumw...
i could click the tab button for minutes just to listen to the sound effect
very nice game! sorry I started off with a complaint about a missing word
Dane is a word for danish perso
I beat it! Turns out taking notes is super useful in this game.
finally TvT
damn you acid! was hiding from me to the end
Thanks for the spoiler !!!
This is very addictive and original! I love it <3 recommended it to a bunch of friends
It isn't orignal this game has been around for years, my father had learned it before I was born and told me about it when I was either 9 or 10/info
Where's the option to play in browser?
cute
I played this with my dad and we finished it midnight. It is so much fun and very addictive. The graphics are also very nice :D
I spent so much time playing this and I'm not even half way done, I'm not complaining though, I am enjoying this very much :]
its taking me so long to find iron im losing my mind
found it and finished the game wiht it :D
this was very fun!
I spent literal hours on this, 10/10 game.
awesome game
No proper nouns, sorry!
Months are proper nouns
also downloadable version doesn't work at all. and web version doesnt always save progress
Make sure you're on windows, and that web save problem is your fault.
I'm absolutely sure I'm on windows:)
also who asked you?
good game!
Just need iron and failing...
It took me awhile as well. I reached it by aiming for "noir" and then rearranging.
Frustratingly addictive! Simple enough premise, but it kept us hunting. (Hunt. Hint. Mint. Mine. Mile?)
I KEEP THINKING OF WORDS AND THEN FORGETTING THEM WHEN I TYPE THE WORDS TO GET TO THEM
Very cool game!
Bro i got like 15 words before i remembered that you can rearrange the letters
fun game
Finally got all 105 ! Congrats for the neat game.
i love word games like this, and wonderful cute art! :)