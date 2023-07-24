EXPLORE THE SET OF 4 LETTER WORDS

EITHER CHANGE ONE LETTER
OF THE PREVIOUS WORD

OR REARRANGE ALL THE LETTERS
OF THE PREVIOUS WORD


FIND ALL 105 PICTURE WORDS!

A GAME BY DANIEL LINSSEN
WITH AUDIO BY MARTIN KVALE

Published 4 days ago
StatusReleased
PlatformsWindows, HTML5
Rating
Rated 4.9 out of 5 stars
(102 total ratings)
AuthorDaniel Linssen
Made withGameMaker: Studio
Tagshave-a-nice-day, vocabulary, Word game

WORDWARD DRAW.zip 4 MB

ItzLimeTime40 minutes ago

I finally beat it

last word was quiz but i got ther

offby11 hour ago

How does one start the HTML5 version? I only see a Windows download.

Elle11 hours ago(+3)

Took me days, but I finally did it. I hope to see more games like this!

Jupyner11 hours ago(+1)

just got all the words - it was surprisingly addicting and fun! great work, loved the art and the concept as a whole

gumwrldd22 hours ago

LOVEEEE this game!!!!

i played for hours till i got it all done :)

BornDriftWood1 day ago

how do i start?

Sahuyu1 day ago(+1)

Great game! Is it possible to add "jump" function that directly jump to the picture word(s) that already found?

YellowAfterlife1 day ago(+3)

Wonderful game! Very elegant rules, and delightful illustrations too!

I recommend playing with a notepad open in background so that you can note down your word chains - this can prove very handy when a new word reveals to be close enough to a one that you have already visited.

The game also allows for some plural words (e.g. cats), declensions (e.g. paly), and uncommon words (nori? wold?? yird???), so don’t be afraid to try things out.

It would appear that I have distracted a few other people by linking them this game.

tsen1591 day ago

So creative and interesting!

BasementStudios1 day ago

how do i reset if i make a typo

Reply
Daniel Linssen1 day ago

Backspace should work!

Nice Gear Games1 day ago(+2)

Hi! We played your game on stream and really enjoyed it!

SereDim1 day ago

how to complete the task with picture?

xot2 days ago(+1)

Good fun and really well made. 

Leon Spencer2 days ago

Awesome, loved it.

NoGig62 days ago(+1)

great game! it is a simple idea but it is so well polished!

yasmeen.f2 days ago

can we play it on mobile?

bogusbishop2 days ago

I must warn you that warn is not a 4 letter word!

JohnIG2 days ago

Interesting, I wish I could click on any of the picture words I found previously to see them again

JohnIG2 days ago

I was also hoping that all the words would be in sequence in the end, so you could (once you knew them all), just write through the whole sequence and see them all

JohnIG2 days ago

Also also it would be nice, if there it indicated if you found the word on your own, or with the hint already revealed. (maybe a different color highlight)

JohnIG11 hours ago

Finished all but 1! (censored)

JohnIG11 hours ago (1 edit)

Got it, again, think it would be nice to be able to look at all the images at the end, I can't even type words now ;(

JohnIG10 hours ago

Trying to sort the words into a speedrun list (fewest typed words): SPOILERS: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1z3uj87y_qEjBB8ZkZ2BPDCfiSQFpZZrKIAXORumw...

Monkisealers2 days ago(+1)

i could click the tab button for minutes just to listen to the sound effect

horatiuromantic2 days ago

very nice game! sorry I started off with a complaint about a missing word

horatiuromantic2 days ago

Dane is a word for danish perso

Drayce3 days ago(+3)

I beat it! Turns out taking notes is super useful in this game.

Abra Geroni3 days ago

finally TvT
damn you acid! was hiding from me to the end

Paco Barba2 days ago

Thanks for the spoiler !!!

Oukkurun3 days ago(+1)

This is very addictive and original! I love it <3 recommended it to a bunch of friends

Oversleep system1 day ago

It isn't orignal this game has been around for years, my father had learned it before I was born and told me about it when I was either 9 or 10/info

mmmsf3 days ago

Where's the option to play in browser?

may_be_mabel3 days ago

cute

ApeSander3 days ago(+2)

I played this with my dad and we finished it midnight. It is so much fun and very addictive. The graphics are also very nice :D

Marina3 days ago(+2)

I spent so much time playing this and I'm not even half way done, I'm not complaining though, I am enjoying this very much :]

Marina3 days ago(+1)

its taking me so long to find iron im losing my mind

Reply
Marina3 days ago (1 edit)

found it and finished the game wiht it :D

this was very fun!

LemonButter3 days ago(+1)

I spent literal hours on this, 10/10 game. 

r.Asterisks3 days ago

awesome game

Daniel Linssen3 days ago

No proper nouns, sorry!

Clyxos3 days ago

Months are proper nouns

Abra Geroni3 days ago

also downloadable version doesn't work at all. and web version doesnt always save progress

Clyxos3 days ago(-1)

Make sure you're on windows, and that web save problem is your fault.

Reply
I'm absolutely sure I'm on windows:)

also who asked you?

davidchesley4 days ago(+1)

good game!

mayamiabi4 days ago

Just need iron and failing...  

SilverWater3 days ago

It took me awhile as well. I reached it by aiming for "noir" and then rearranging.

Tahnan4 days ago(+2)

Frustratingly addictive!  Simple enough premise, but it kept us hunting.  (Hunt.  Hint.  Mint.  Mine.  Mile?)

sinko4 days ago(+6)

I KEEP THINKING OF WORDS AND THEN FORGETTING THEM WHEN I TYPE THE WORDS TO GET TO THEM

Hobbes_4 days ago

Very cool game!

happymario32234 days ago

Bro i got like 15 words before i remembered that you can rearrange the letters

mark is epic4 days ago

fun game

SilverWater4 days ago(+1)

Finally got all 105 ! Congrats for the neat game.

Masdez4 days ago(+1)

i love word games like this, and wonderful cute art! :)

